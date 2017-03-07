Disney Channel
There's no more hiding what kind of movie Camp Rock 3 could be in the future.
It's been nearly seven years since fans were treated to Disney Channel's popular movie franchise. And while many of those viewers have grown up into adults, there's still plenty of hope that another installment could be in the works.
If and when the opportunity came about to make Camp Rock 3 a reality, would the cast be down?
"If it made sense, sure," Joe Jonas shared with Marie Claire. "For all of us—Demi, Nick, it would be funny to do a spin on it. Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film."
"Well, not an adult film," the DNCE frontman added. "An R-rated film. We've joked around about the idea a couple times."
Yu Tsai
To this day, Camp Rock remains the network's third highest viewed movie program of all time. And when Joe recently Instagrammed a photo with co-star Demi Lovato featuring the caption, "CR3?" more than 675,000 people liked away.
Ultimately, the main cast that included Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas has grown up and expanded their careers in more ways than they could have imagined.
For Joe, the "Cake by the Ocean" signer recently starred in an underwear campaign with Guess where he went shirtless.
"You're trying to flex as much as you can, because you want to look your best. There was a lot of laughing going on," he told the publication. "When you're shooting, you're so exposed in your underwear—but after a time you forget, so you're walking around catering in your underwear."
As for those fans who consider Joe to be a sex symbol, the man himself doesn't really think so.
"There's a little bit of an idea that you've gotta stay in the gym if you're going to be in an underwear campaign, so you have that in the back of your head," Joe explained. But it's a lifestyle now. It was life-changing, I had to focus on getting in great shape for this. But no, I don't think I'd consider myself a sex symbol."