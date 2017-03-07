Riverdale Renewed for Season 2

It's strawberry shakes down at Pop's for everyone because we've got some celebrating to do!

The CW just announced that they've renewed our newest obsession, Riverdale, for a second season, meaning that everybody's favorite ginger Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and his pals will be back for another year of mysterious, Twin Peaks-esque melodrama.

The Archie Comics-inspired series debuted in January to 1.4 million viewers and has been averaging 1.2 million viewers weekly, making it the network's No. 2 non-superhero series, just behind Supernatural.