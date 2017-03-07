Katy Perryand Orlando Bloom's break up is still chained to the read receipts.

Now a week after the couple announced their split, E! News has an exclusive update about where they stand as seemingly amicable exes.

A source tells us the Pirates of the Caribbean star is "cool" with the pop star, adding that they "still text and talk." These aren't just any 'ol friendly check-in texts—our insider reveals Katy and Orlando have also spent time with each other since ending their 10-month long relationship.

As for whether or not the lovebirds will ever reconcile romantically, the idea isn't completely far-fetched. The source shares, "He is just not ready for a serious relationship, but getting back together with Perry is not out of the question."