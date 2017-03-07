Fadi Fawaz has a message for those who doubted the circumstances surrounding George Michael's death.

After a coroner revealed Tuesday that the late pop icon died of natural causes, the man who found Michael lifeless on Christmas morning took to Twitter with a candid response. "F--K YOU," Michael's boyfriend wrote, later adding, "The Truth is out..." alongside a black and white photo of the pair.

Fawaz continued, "All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x"

A statement from the Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire read in part, "Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries."