Fadi Fawaz has a message for those who doubted the circumstances surrounding George Michael's death.
After a coroner revealed Tuesday that the late pop icon died of natural causes, the man who found Michael lifeless on Christmas morning took to Twitter with a candid response. "F--K YOU," Michael's boyfriend wrote, later adding, "The Truth is out..." alongside a black and white photo of the pair.
Fawaz continued, "All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x"
A statement from the Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire read in part, "Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries."
The Truth is out... pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a— Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017
"No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy," it continued.
After news of the Wham! singer's untimely passing broke in late 2016, an initial autopsy proved inconclusive. In the aftermath of George Michael's death, tweets posted to Fawaz's account claimed the 53-year-old attempted suicide on multiple occasions and wanted to die. Fawaz maintained his Twitter had been hacked, but a family member of Michael's cast doubt on their relationship.
"One thing is for sure this was not an act of suicide," Michael's cousin Andros Georgiou shared on Facebook in mid-January. "If I was around this would never [have] happened and I have to live with that the rest of my life...I have to pray that the police come to the conclusion I have and justice will be served."
Since his death, Michael has received several tributes from artists including Chris Martin, longtime friend Elton John and Adele.