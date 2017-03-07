To sum up, Gevinson found Bey's album "inspiring and feminist and, overused as the word is, empowering."

To which Watson replied, "I would say two things. One is that in her position, and for a lot of young musicians, actors or people in our industry, it's as though you get a memo: don't be seen with your boyfriend or your wife or your child because you still want your audience to believe or male fans of Beyoncé to believe that they could possess her; that in some alternate universe they could be with her.

"So by publicly exposing her marriage, that she is in a committed relationship, that she has a child, is probably really against that kind of memo and she does make it clear that she is performing for him. And the fact she wasn't doing it for a label, she was doing it for herself and the control that she has directing it and putting it out there, I agree is making her sexuality empowering because it is her choice.

"The second is that I would say you do get sense of, 'I can be a feminist, I can be an intellectual, I can be all these other things, but I can also be OK with my femininity and being pretty and with all these things that I thought might negate my message or negate what I am about.' That really is the most interesting thing about the album. It is so inclusive and puts feminism and femininity and female empowerment on such a broad spectrum."

It's called a discussion. Not sweeping judgment. Still, Morgan replied last night to Watson, "OK. So do you still feel 'conflicted' about Beyoncé's use of sexy videos to promote her feminism?"

Because how dare she not think exactly one way, all the time? Only hypocrites feel conflicted!