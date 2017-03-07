Casey Anthony is opening up about the passing of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, nine years after her death.

In a new series of interviews with the Associated Press, Casey discusses Caylee's passing and says she's "still not even certain" what happened to her daughter.

Casey told the Associated Press (via NBC News), "Caylee would be 12 right now and would be a total badass. I would like to think she'd be listening to classic rock and playing sports and not taking s--t from anybody."