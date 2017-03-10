"I said not now!"

Kyle West (Josh Henderson) gets himself into trouble on Sunday's The Arrangement when he punches a photographer! Kyle and Megan (Christine Evangelista) are in the middle of a fight over her walking around Venice, Italy by herself when the paparazzo starts taking pictures.

The photographer gets so close to them and starts snapping away and Kyle just can't take it anymore.

"Goddammit I told you to stop!" Kyle yells as he tries to grab the camera and struggles with the photographer. When the paparazzo doesn't let go of the camera, Kyle punches him!