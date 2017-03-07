Ed Sheeran first surprised fans when he became buddy-buddy with Katy Perry after she crashed his radio interview, and now the "Eraser" crooner has struck an unlikely friendship with Tom Hiddleston.

Even though Tom is Taylor Swift 's ex-boyfriend, Ed and Tom have maintained a friendship. In fact, they were friends before Hiddleswift's split, as the "Eraser" crooner met up with the former couple during their world travels. While Taylor and Tom were traversing through Rome, it turns out Ed met up with them.

"I got a good little preview [of the album] last summer," Tom said during a joint interview with Ed on BBC Radio 2.

"We were in Rome, weren't we?" Ed added.

Hiddleswift traveled to Rome over the summer, where they took a private tour of the Coliseum and enjoyed many romantic meals before jetting off to their next European locale.