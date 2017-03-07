Prepare for a tangled web of words regarding Emma Watson, Beyoncé, feminism and the Beyhive.

As the Beauty and the Beast star shakes off criticism for a recent Vanity Fair shoot, Beyoncé fans are calling Watson a hypocrite for comments she made in 2014 about the singer and her first visual album, Beyoncé.

To begin, some attacked Watson's feminist values when she posed for the magazine in a see-through bolero. Some claimed the photo was not in line with feminist philosophy because of the level of skin.

"Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality. I really don't know what my t—s have to do with it," she responded to naysayers in an interview with Reuters.