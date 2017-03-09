Mandy Moore is quite literally living the dream—her dream—by playing Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled: The Series.

"It honestly was one of the best jobs I've ever had. Being a Disney princess? I mean, it kind of doesn't get any cooler," Moore told E! News at the Tangled premiere event. "That was maybe my greatest dream as a child and the fact that it somehow came to fruition still boggles my mind."

Tangled: The Series kicks off on March 24 the Disney Channel, after Tangled: Before Ever After debuts on March 10, and follows Moore's Rapunzel and Zachary Levi's Flynn Rider/Eugene Fitzherbert in adventures set after the 2010 flick and before the 2012 short Tangled Ever After.