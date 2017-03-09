Mandy Moore is quite literally living the dream—her dream—by playing Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled: The Series.
"It honestly was one of the best jobs I've ever had. Being a Disney princess? I mean, it kind of doesn't get any cooler," Moore told E! News at the Tangled premiere event. "That was maybe my greatest dream as a child and the fact that it somehow came to fruition still boggles my mind."
Tangled: The Series kicks off on March 24 the Disney Channel, after Tangled: Before Ever After debuts on March 10, and follows Moore's Rapunzel and Zachary Levi's Flynn Rider/Eugene Fitzherbert in adventures set after the 2010 flick and before the 2012 short Tangled Ever After.
"I am so thrilled to be back in these shoes," Moore said. "I loved being part of the film and to have the opportunity to sort of expound on where we left off in the film and get to know these characters a little bit more and dig a little deeper is so exciting."
She didn't celebrate the return of Rapunzel alone—her This Is Us kids and grandkids were present at the Disney festivities as well.
"They made me realize I can't wait for that chapter in my life," she said about her TV kids. "They're so much fun."
Moore's giving her face a little bit of a break from the old lady makeup now that This Is Us has wrapped its first season (don't fret, seasons two and three have already been ordered).
"I do not miss the prosthetic makeup, no. I have a feeling that it will come back in full force for season two, so I'm happy to give my skin a bit of a break," she said.
Is that a hint? More present adventures of Moore's Rebecca Pearson?
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC. Tangled: Before Ever After premieres Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.
