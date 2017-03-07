Rupert Grint: People Think I'm Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's third studio album release is causing quite the stir for Harry Potter alum Rupert Grintsince fans can't tell the two apart.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show Monday, the child star told James Corden about how he's typically confused for the red-headed Grammy winner.

"It's kind of 50/50 now," he joked. "Someone stops me—it could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me."

However, according to the British actor, it's not only everyday people that make the confusion.

"Leo Sayer—he came up to me and said he loved my music, of course thinking I was Ed," Grint recalled. "I play along."