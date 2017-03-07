Nine years after the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Casey Anthony has given a rare interview in which she again denied knowing much about how Caylee Anthony passed away.

Casey knows that many people still believe she killed Caylee, despite her acquittal in 2011. "Caylee would be 12 right now," the Florida resident said. "And [she] would be a total badass."

The Associated Press conducted a series of interviews with Casey, though it's unclear why she agreed to speak with the news agency. Afterward, she texted the reporter, asking to kill the story. "During the course of my bankruptcy, the rights to my story were purchased by a third party company for $25,000 to protect my interests," she said. "Without written authorization from the controlling members of this company, I am prohibited from speaking publicly about my case at any time."