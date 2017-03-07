"This is actually quite traumatic for me," the star told Kimmel Monday night after burrowing her face in her hands. "I would ruin takes."
"Chris [Columbus] would be like, 'Cut! Emma, you're doing it again,'" Watson recalled. "I couldn''t help myself. I was such a loser. I really love those books. I really wanted to do my job well and I kind of over did it."
Don't fret, Emma—we just call that being prepared.
Much like her character Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Watson is also a bit of a bookworm and has made a hobby of spreading her love of reading around Britain. As a self-proclaimed "book ninja," the actress hides books throughout England's tube.
While she thought she might cause a bit of a spectacle doing this, it seems people are too busy doing their daily thing to notice.
"People are kind of like in their zone," she explained. "I thought I was going to have issues. People don't recognize me. It's really amazing."
