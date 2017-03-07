Nearly two decades after her debut as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, there are still moments of the movies that make Emma Watson cringe.

Exhibit A: this outtake from The Sorcerer's Stone.

Thanks to the magical powers of Jimmy Kimmel, him and his team dug up a deleted scene from the actress' first film in the franchise.

It won't take long to notice that the pint-sized star was accidentally mouthing the words to her co-stars' lines.