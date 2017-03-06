Rob Kardashian can't resist this familiar face.

It's no secret that the reality star has lots of love for his baby girl Dream Kardashian. Whether sharing sweet kisses or cuddle time on Snapchat, the father-daughter duo can't help but show off their affection online.

But in new photos shared on Instagram Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that he can't say no to his baby girl. The reason? It's all in the smile.

"Drool on my baby lol, Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob wrote to his followers. "I will never say no this Woman lol."

"That's right baby," he added in separate posts. "Smile on pretty mama."