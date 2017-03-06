Marion Cotillard, is that you?
The French actress posted a series of sexy selfies on Instagram earlier this evening and caught everyone's attention with her brand-new look.
Cotillard, who is currently expecting her second child with partner Guillaume Canet, appeared to be on the set of her flick with Canet, dubbed Rock'n'Roll, while taking the snapshots.
And while the throwback pics seemed to be all in good fun, commenters instantly wondered if Cotillard had gone under the knife to alter her looks after laying eyes on the snapshots.
But fret not, everyone. It seems as though Cotillard was sporting some serious prosthetics which enhanced her pout, as well as a long brunette wig.
"To be or not to be," one series of photos was captioned, while the next series was titled, "To be."
The old adage is also the slogan for her flick with Canet. Very clever! So it seems that Cotillard is doing her best to rile up attention for her longtime love's film (which he also wrote and directed).
The film debuted earlier last month and both Canet and Cotillard were on hand at the Paris premiere at the Cinema Pathe Beaugrenelle.