She may have enjoyed a girls' trip to Palm Springs over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian was back to work on Monday morning.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted on set of Ocean's Eight in Los Angeles, less than two months she and sister Kendall Jenner first appeared in New York City to film scenes for the upcoming female-led spinoff.

Kim looked stunning in the same Givenchy-designed ensemble, which featured an extremely sheer gown with white lace detailing and a matching fur jacket. She swept her long brunette tresses down and around her shoulders and rocked smokey eye shadow.

Kim and Kendall will reportedly appear in a scene set at the Met Gala, an annual event both stars are well accustomed to attending.