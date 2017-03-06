She put Taylor in her place once again (in a feud we're so over), pointing out that she had nothing bad to say about Taylor until Taylor started attacking her, and all the other women agreed that Taylor seemed to have some sort of superiority complex. Taylor was eventually made to apologize to Corinne, and Corinne kindly forgave her.

Poor Taylor apparently has struggled in her counseling career since the show aired, but maybe she should have thought of that before going on The Bachelor at all?

And then Corinne got to defend both her naps and her nanny, and we found ourselves on her side once again. Naps are great (not sure why we ever questioned that in the first place), and Raquel also sounds great. She's not just Corinne's nanny, she's like her second mom, and she doesn't deserve our scorn.

Corinne's also totally cool with Nick, and thanked him for the time they spent together. Thank you, Corinne, for the time we got to spend with you. You were a joy, most of the time, sometimes. We could all benefit from being a little more like you, maybe.