You're Doing It Wrong: Deep Conditioning Your Hair

Everyone wants shiny, healthy hair, but achieving your hair goals can be tough without the right products, tool and tips.

Cue Felicia Leatherwood, Hollywood's hottest natural hairstylist and the woman responsible for the famous tresses of Issa Rae, Disney star Skai Jackson and director Ava Duvernay. When it comes to her styles, healthy hair makes all the difference. Natural hairstyling doesn't exactly let you "fake it til you make it."

The key to shiny, nourished locks: heat-infused deep conditioning, twice a month. "When your hair is wet, the hair cuticle opens, which allows your hair to soak up the nutrients it needs to thrive," she told E! News. After applying a moisturizing conditioner and placing your hair in a plastic shower cap, applying heat to the outside of the cap allows the product to penetrate hair follicles even further, promising softer, healthier hair. "Heat is always good whether you are sitting under a dryer for 20 to 30 minutes, using a heat cap or a steamer."