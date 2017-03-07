You're Doing It Wrong: Deep Conditioning Your Hair

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Everyone wants shiny, healthy hair, but achieving your hair goals can be tough without the right products, tool and tips.
Cue Felicia Leatherwood, Hollywood's hottest natural hairstylist and the woman responsible for the famous tresses of Issa Rae, Disney star Skai Jackson and director Ava Duvernay. When it comes to her styles, healthy hair makes all the difference. Natural hairstyling doesn't exactly let you "fake it til you make it."
The key to shiny, nourished locks: heat-infused deep conditioning, twice a month. "When your hair is wet, the hair cuticle opens, which allows your hair to soak up the nutrients it needs to thrive," she told E! News. After applying a moisturizing conditioner and placing your hair in a plastic shower cap, applying heat to the outside of the cap allows the product to penetrate hair follicles even further, promising softer, healthier hair. "Heat is always good whether you are sitting under a dryer for 20 to 30 minutes, using a heat cap or a steamer."
This technique works on any texture of hair. But, if you have damage from heat or coloring, this may be the treatment you need to restore your hair back to health.
Felicia's Steps for Deep Conditioning:
Step 1: Section your hair into four sections and use big hair clamps to hold each section (this way, you can work through your wet hair easily and thoroughly).
Step 2: Apply conditioner with fingertips, coating your strands from root to tip. Using a Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush, detangle small sections of your hair from the bottom of your tresses up toward the roots.
Step 3: Twist each of the detangled sections using the double strand twist method. You should end up having about 8 big twist in your hair.
Step 4: Cover with a plastic cap to create a sort of "green house" effect that locks in moisture, then apply heat to the outside of the cap.
Pro Tip: Use a soft T-shirt to dry your hair, rather than a towel to maintain your hair's moisture.
Say hello to soft, healthy hair!