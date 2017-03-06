Pete Davidson is back on social media with an update about his personal life.

The Saturday Night Live star returned to Instagram on Monday to announce he is "happy and sober" for the first time since 2009. "Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years," Davidson captioned a photo of himself.

He continued, "It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action."

The 23-year-old comedian joined the cast of the NBC sketch series in 2014 to become the youngest member of the current SNL cast.