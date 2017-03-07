Emily Ratajkowski Sets New Standards for Spring It Bags

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Did Emily Ratajkowski just predict every spring bag trend? Well, sort of.
What is for certain? The supermodel's ability to take major metal notes as accessories of this nature walk past her on the runway—and it's totally paying off. Case in point: Her recent romps around Paris Fashion Week holding the hottest, most-coveted handbags trends of the upcoming season.
Bags made of non-traditional textiles are going to be all the rage this spring (according to EmRata's yellow Valentino), and we're all about it. Let your clothes take a back seat to the ruffles, faux fur, denim, etc. that make up your newest accessory! Fall was for muted neutrals, but as the sun starts to shine so should your arm candy.
Michael Kors Collection Yasmeen Fur Clutch, Was: $690, Now: $276; Zara Frilled Bucket Bag, $50; See by Chloé Lois Fringed Denim Shoulder Bag, $335
Pierre Suu/GC Images
As seen most predominantly on the Chloé runway, out-of-the-box handles are a big yes for spring. Emily's holding her Tory Burch bag by a short, cool chain, but when it comes to alternatives, the possibilities are endless! Think: metal bars, hoops, bamboo, rope, nylon and more! No material is off limits.
Simon Miller Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag, $390; M2Malletier Fabricca Metallic Textured Gold Mini Bag, $1,070; H&M Shoulder Bag with Suede Detail, $25
Pierre Suu/GC Images
You own satchels, totes and crossbodies, but what about buckets, box bags (like the pink one Emily's toting) and just about any other, unorthodox silhouettes? Unusually structured handbags are the third spring trend to be on the look out for. No matter what, holding one will instantly give your outfit a more playful vibe, so keep that in mind when selecting the rest of your ensemble.
Forever 21 Two-Tone Chainmail Clutch, $18; Nasty Gal Girl Boxx Trunk Crossbody, $98; Alexander Wang Roxy Mini Chain-Embellished Leather Tote, $495
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Cinched handbags were all over the runways at fashion month (Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Alexander Wang, the list goes on), and then Emily stepped out holding one only a couple nights ago. Swap them for the average handbag, but where them just the same way knowing you're up with the latest of spring bag trends!
Mango Studded Bucket Bag, Was: $60, Now: $40; Jérôme Dreyfuss Popeye Leather Shoulder Bag, Was: $705, Now: $353; ASOS Studded Pouch Cross Body Bag, $49
