Emily Ratajkowski Sets New Standards for Spring It Bags

Did Emily Ratajkowski just predict every spring bag trend? Well, sort of.

What is for certain? The supermodel's ability to take major metal notes as accessories of this nature walk past her on the runway—and it's totally paying off. Case in point: Her recent romps around Paris Fashion Week holding the hottest, most-coveted handbags trends of the upcoming season.

Playful Purses

Bags made of non-traditional textiles are going to be all the rage this spring (according to EmRata's yellow Valentino), and we're all about it. Let your clothes take a back seat to the ruffles, faux fur, denim, etc. that make up your newest accessory! Fall was for muted neutrals, but as the sun starts to shine so should your arm candy.