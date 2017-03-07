The CW
Looks like The Flash is taking a page out of Legends of Tomorrow's book for its upcoming musical episode and going way back in time.
This first look photo from the highly anticipated crossover, exclusive to E! News, features Iris (Candice Patton), Dr. Stein (Victor Garber) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) all decked out in their 1940s best, complete with pocket squares and a lovely fur stole. Whatever is going on here, we're very into it.
Obviously the best part of this picture is that it serves as proof that Iris will be a part of the musical crossover with Supergirl, though she wasn't listed as one of the stars who would be singing. That list includes Martin, Garber, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Carlos Valdes, Jeremy Jordan and John Barrowman. Supergirl's David Harewood and Chris Wood will also be appearing. Gustin and Benoist's former Glee costar Darren Criss will be taking on the role of the villain the Music Meister.
According to the CW's official description of the episode, the musical crossover begins when Kara (Benoist) is put into a coma by the Music Meister. Hank (Harewood) and Mon-El (Wood) take her to Team Flash for some help and Barry (Gustin) gets hit too, sending him to join Kara in a 1940s coma world where they have no powers, but have to sing and dance their way to freedom.
The event will feature both covers and original songs written by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
And if all of that somehow doesn't sound like a good time to you, then we'll just have to enjoy the hell out of it without you.
The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW. The musical crossover will begin on Monday, March 20 at the end of Supergirl, and will continue on the Tuesday, March 21 episode of The Flash.