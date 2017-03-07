Lena Dunham seems to have the courage of her convictions, so... we should've known.
"I'm not guilty about it," the Girls star said coyly when she revealed which TV show would count as her guilty pleasure—if she believed in guilty pleasures!
E! News got to sit down with Dunham recently in New York to talk about the current and final season of Girls; her forever-love of Sarah Jessica Parker, even before Sex and the City; her interest in fashion, which she admits might surprise some people because she dresses "like a lunatic"; and her friendship with Taylor Swift .
The actress-writer-taste-maker also took a beat to take our E!Q in 42, thoughtfully burning through as many questions as she could in 42 seconds.
A few interesting tidbits we had to share from the outtakes, though: Lena sleeps in a California king bed, named Tom Hardy as her celebrity crush (what a very Taboo choice!) and said that if she could be anyone else for a day, it would be Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim woman to compete for the U.S. in the Olympics in a hijab.
When Dunham talked to E! News, she had just come from flustering Maria Shriver on Today by stopping to confirm with the NBC News veteran that she'd seen a penis while previewing the first three episodes of Girls' final season. "You can actually see a lot of things!" Shriver exclaimed.
"I will say, considering that this is the end of my press [tour], hoping to go out on a high note, that was more than I expected," Lena told us afterward.
She added, "I just like how everybody lost their mind and they didn't even know where to put the camera. That moment where everybody completely loses their ability to do their job based on the word 'penis.'"
Watch the final season of Girls unfold Mondays at 9 p.m. on HBO.
(E! News and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)