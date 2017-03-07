Lena Dunham seems to have the courage of her convictions, so... we should've known.

"I'm not guilty about it," the Girls star said coyly when she revealed which TV show would count as her guilty pleasure—if she believed in guilty pleasures!

E! News got to sit down with Dunham recently in New York to talk about the current and final season of Girls; her forever-love of Sarah Jessica Parker, even before Sex and the City; her interest in fashion, which she admits might surprise some people because she dresses "like a lunatic"; and her friendship with Taylor Swift .

The actress-writer-taste-maker also took a beat to take our E!Q in 42, thoughtfully burning through as many questions as she could in 42 seconds.