We've barely recovered from William's fatal trip to Memphis on This Is Us, but as the stars of the NBC hit tell it, we better buckle up because the hits just keep coming.
With only two episodes left go before season one is over, Milo Ventimiglia and his cast mates are warning that the season finale is going to leave us shaken in ways we may not quite have expected.
"I really hope that people have recovered from William's passing. I know I barely have," the erstwhile Papa Pearson told E! News. "But we've started to see the cracks of a relationship, a 20-plus year relationship, appear, and we know we're going into uncharted territory with this once bright-eyed, loving couple that now, 20 years later, are trying to stand on their own individual feet, not collective for the family...We're going down a path and on a road that is going to scare a lot of people with regards to the sanctity of the relationship of Jack and Rebecca."
Justin Hartley, who stars as Jack's grown son Kevin, echoed his TV dad's words, while throwing a new word into the mix that has us terrified about what's to come, TBH. "I can tell you hold on tight. It's intense. It's intense, man. It gets heavy. Very heavy," he teased. "This is a different kind of heavy. It's a different kind of heavy. It's gripping, but it's kind of a dangerous episode. Dangerous is a good word. I don't know if that's a good word now that I think about it. I'm going to use it anyway."
Susan Kelechi Watson turned to clear cast leader Ventimiglia's words for inspiration when answering the question herself, and she was the only one who gave us the feeling that all might not be lost come finale night. "I'm so stealing Milo's answer. He's going to get in here and say the same thing and you'll be like, 'Well, we've heard it.' But he says it's stressful. Stressful, yet hopeful. So, I'll stick with that." We'll take any hope where we can get it.
Before we can get to the big finale, however, there's still the not-too-small matter of grieving William (Ron Cephas Jones). In the penultimate episode, the entire Pearson family gathers at Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) for an unusual party. Expect plenty of tears. Meanwhile, Kevin and Sophie's relationship deepens on the night of his play's premiere, while Kate (Chrissy Metz) struggles to open up to Toby (Chris Sullivan) about her father's death. And in the past, tensions are high between Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as she leaves on tour with her band.
For more from the cast, including Ventimiglia's breakdown down of why he thinks Jack threw his sobriety away when last we saw him, be sure to check out the video above.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
