We've barely recovered from William's fatal trip to Memphis on This Is Us, but as the stars of the NBC hit tell it, we better buckle up because the hits just keep coming.

With only two episodes left go before season one is over, Milo Ventimiglia and his cast mates are warning that the season finale is going to leave us shaken in ways we may not quite have expected.

"I really hope that people have recovered from William's passing. I know I barely have," the erstwhile Papa Pearson told E! News. "But we've started to see the cracks of a relationship, a 20-plus year relationship, appear, and we know we're going into uncharted territory with this once bright-eyed, loving couple that now, 20 years later, are trying to stand on their own individual feet, not collective for the family...We're going down a path and on a road that is going to scare a lot of people with regards to the sanctity of the relationship of Jack and Rebecca."