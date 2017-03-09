"Get your hands off of me!"
Things take a scary turn for Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) on Sunday's The Arrangement. While leaving a bar alone in Italy, Megan is followed and then attacked by a man.
"Hey, hey you beautiful, hey, hey, hey!" the man calls after Megan. "Why are you leaving?"
Megan tells the man she'd rather walk by herself, but he doesn't accept her answer and grabs her. She then tries to fight him off but he slams her to the ground.
E!
Luckily, Kyle (Josh Henderson) runs up before anything else happens and sees what's going on and chases off Megan's attacker!
