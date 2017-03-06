If you heard about Ewan McGregor being cast as two brothers in the new season of Fargo and you rejoiced, thinking you were going to be looking at two guys who looked somewhat like Ewan McGregor, we've got some really interesting news for you.

FX released a new teaser for season three of Fargo today, and it features one of the brothers that McGregor plays. He, unfortunately, looks almost nothing like Ewan McGregor. Mary Elizabeth Winstead looks like Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Carrie Coon looks an awful lot like Carrie Coon, but if you didn't know that was McGregor with the mustache and the receding hairline, you might never know it.