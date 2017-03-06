Every Beauty Product Kylie Jenner Is Obsessed With

If you love makeup, you're probably following Kylie Jenner on social media.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings turned her famous pout and social following into a global beauty brand, selling out of products within minutes. Using Snapchat as her beauty hub, she utilizes the platform to publicize her launches before the release, building anticipation around the colors with her own makeup looks. And, it's working. Since Kylie Cosmetics' launch in 2016, the entrepreneur has grown from solely offering lip kits to producing eye shadow, liner and now highlighter.
The self-identified beauty junkie goes beyond just sharing her own products. Her followers are invited into her lavish life, which includes daily makeup looks and her own beauty obsessions. Tarte and Anastasia Beverly Hills are a couple of the commonly featured brands.
