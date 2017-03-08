Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Take a look at The Arrangement clip above to see how Megan handles the situation and to see E! News' Jason Kennedy and Zuri Hall make an appearance on the show!

While watching Kyle and Lisbeth together, a photographer ends up capturing Megan's stressed reaction and it ends up on E! News!

In the exclusive clip above, Megan is supporting Kyle at a photo shoot at the Venice Film Festival in Italy when Kyle's ex walks in. Kyle and Lisbeth are then asked to take a photo together while Megan has to stand there awkwardly and watch it all happen!

Megan Morrison ( Christine Evangelista ) and Kyle West ( Josh Henderson ) receive an unexpected surprise when they come face to face with his ex-fiancée Lisbeth ( Ashley Hinshaw ) on this Sunday's The Arrangement.

