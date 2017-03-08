Three's a crowd!
Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West (Josh Henderson) receive an unexpected surprise when they come face to face with his ex-fiancée Lisbeth (Ashley Hinshaw) on this Sunday's The Arrangement.
In the exclusive clip above, Megan is supporting Kyle at a photo shoot at the Venice Film Festival in Italy when Kyle's ex walks in. Kyle and Lisbeth are then asked to take a photo together while Megan has to stand there awkwardly and watch it all happen!
While watching Kyle and Lisbeth together, a photographer ends up capturing Megan's stressed reaction and it ends up on E! News!
Take a look at The Arrangement clip above to see how Megan handles the situation and to see E! News' Jason Kennedy and Zuri Hall make an appearance on the show!
Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!