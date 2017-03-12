Guess who's coming to Kanye West's concert?!

Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicked off on Sunday night with lots of buzz about Khloe Kardashian's romance with NBA baller Tristan Thompson.

While the sisters and their friends visited Miami for Yeezy's Saint Pablo tour stop, Kim Kardashian was on a mission to get as much juicy details about her sister's new relationship as possible after paparazzi photos surfaced from her recent getaway to Mexico.

"So, I see pictures of Khloe with some NBA player, and even though I know not to believe everything on the internet, Khloe and a NBA player do go hand in hand," Kim said. "It's my sister. Of course, I want to know who she's hooking up with."