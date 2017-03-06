Have you had a long enough break from the This Is Us tears yet?

It's been a couple of weeks since we last saw the Pearson family, and since we cried our eyes out at the loss of William (Ron Cephas Jones). In case you forgot, there's still a lot of mourning to do, and in this exclusive clip of tomorrow night's episode, Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) trying to get started.

The clip finds him starting to pack up his dad's things, wondering how to help his father's legacy live on. Luckily, he has Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) there to remind him that all he has to do is be there for that funeral we may not make it through.