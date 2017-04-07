Jenna Jameson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Jenna Jameson's family just got a little bigger.

The model and entrepreneur welcomed her third child Thursday evening. Her fiancé Lior Bitton confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy," he shared from the hospital. "God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you."

Shortly before the big reveal, Jenna was updating Instagram followers on her pregnancy journey in a series of posts.

"I thought my belly had leveled off last week... I was wrong," she recently wrote online. "I'm 9 months pregnant, and feeling so blessed because this little one is thriving! This time with my twins, I had already delivered, so it feels so good to keep this little star baking!!!!!"