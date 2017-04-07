Jenna Jameson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Jenna Jameson's family just got a little bigger.
The model and entrepreneur welcomed her third child Thursday evening. Her fiancé Lior Bitton confirmed the news on Instagram.
"Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy," he shared from the hospital. "God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you."
Shortly before the big reveal, Jenna was updating Instagram followers on her pregnancy journey in a series of posts.
"I thought my belly had leveled off last week... I was wrong," she recently wrote online. "I'm 9 months pregnant, and feeling so blessed because this little one is thriving! This time with my twins, I had already delivered, so it feels so good to keep this little star baking!!!!!"
Back in January, Jenna celebrated her upcoming arrival with a baby shower in Orange County, Calif.
According to Instagram, guests enjoyed desserts from incredebites and baby onesies from A lil' Moore.
"My baby shower was amazing! Thank you @ms__shay and @barbiemurdock for throwing such an amazing fiesta!" Jenna shared on Instagram. "I feel so special and loved!"
Back in August of 2016, Jenna confirmed she was pregnant and expecting her third child. She is already a proud mama to twin boys from her past relationship with MMA fighter Tito Ortiz.
Today, Jenna is more than content with the family and friends around her. In fact, those closest to her couldn't help but shower the mom with love in the weeks leading up to her delivery.
"Wow baby, thank you so much for this mind blowing ‘push present.' You are such a gift from G-d, I'm blessed I have you @liorbitt," she wrote on Instagram while showcasing a hot new ride. "But remember, your generosity isn't why I love you, you're the kind of man that I KNOW I can count on, and THAT is worth more than anything."
Jenna continued, "I am so happy I have an amazing husband, phenomenal friends and family, the gift of sobriety and a little angel on the way. Thank you Lior for helping me find my way. #maybach."
Congratulations!