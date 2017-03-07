See Julia Roberts With Her New Smurfs Character

If anyone could give Papa Smurf a run for his money, it's Julia Roberts.

And only E! News has this exclusive first look of the Oscar winner and SmurfWillow, the character she voices in the upcoming Smurfs: The Lost Village.

"If Papa Smurf is the father figure of Smurfs Village then SmurfWillow is the mother figure of the Forbidden Forest," Roberts says. "She's brave, strong, regal and she's really wise. She's the Smurf you turn to if you're facing a challenge."

Set for release on April 7, the new Smurfs flick also stars Demi Lovato, Joe Manganiello, Ariel Winter, Michelle Rodriguez and Danny Pudi, among others.

The movie follows Smurfette (Lovato) as she and some friends go searching for a lost village before the evil Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) gets to it first.