Star is about to get a visit from a member of one of music's royal families.

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, will make her much-buzzed about acting debut on Lee Daniels' musical drama this week and, as she admits in the BTS video just released by Fox, she couldn't have chosen a better project to make her big debut on.

"When I heard about Star, I watched the first couple episode and fell in love," she said. "I met Lee and he was kind of interested in getting me on the show."