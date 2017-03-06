Star is about to get a visit from a member of one of music's royal families.
Paris Jackson, daughter of the late King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, will make her much-buzzed about acting debut on Lee Daniels' musical drama this week and, as she admits in the BTS video just released by Fox, she couldn't have chosen a better project to make her big debut on.
"When I heard about Star, I watched the first couple episode and fell in love," she said. "I met Lee and he was kind of interested in getting me on the show."
"This role is really opposite to me and, for it being my first real on-camera acting, I think it's a good way for me to show my acting capabilities," she said of Rachel Wallace, her Star character. Rachel is a a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Eva (Sharlene Taulé) and Star (Jude Demorest) into pushing some boundaries.
"Shooting was a lot of fun! Everybody was so nice. The girls are amazing to work with," Jackson gushed. "It was nice being welcomed so quickly." For more from the budding star, including a glimpse at her in action as Rachel, be sure to check out the video above.
Elsewhere in Wednesday's new episode, Star and Hunter (Chad James Buchanan) take their relationship to the next level, while Rose (Naomi Campbell) returns to help Alex (Ryan Destiny) and Derek (Quincy Brown) deal with the aftermath of a traumatic experience. Carlotta (Queen Latifah) reveals her reasoning for keeping a secret to herself for all of these years, and Cotton (Amiyah Scott) does the unthinkable to the one person she trusts the most. Oh, and someone is finally arrested and charged for Otis' murder. No biggie.
