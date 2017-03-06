Let the wedding countdown begin!
More than five months after E! News confirmed Samira Wiley got engaged to Lauren Morelli, the Orange Is the New Black star decided to celebrate with a bachelorette party in Miami.
On Friday night, the actress joined 13 of her closest friends at E11EVEN Miami where guests ordered a magnum of Don Julio 1942 and a magnum of Belvedere.
A source says guests including Samira's co-stars Uzo Aduba and Danielle Brooks partied well into the morning hours before calling it a night.
"Really?? 6am.? Time you're moving too fast for me," Danielle shared on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Tonight was lit!"
E! News has also learned that the celebration also doubled as an early birthday for Samira. While she doesn't turn the big 3-0 until April 15, the night club displayed a giant "Happy Birthday & Congratulations Samira" sign near the bar.
During a recent interview with Out, the couple shared details about their romantic engagement that occurred before a weekend getaway in Palm Springs.
"I realized I could propose right before and then we'd have the weekend there to celebrate," Lauren shared with the publication. "I found a ring, and they shipped it to me, and it was as if someone had handed me a ball of fire and said, 'Here, tend to this.'"
"I was so nervous and terrified she knew it was coming, but she was so shocked that I couldn't get her to stop crying," the Hollywood writer continued. "She was hyperventilating. I thought, 'Oh, this is not good. This has gone too far.'"
Ultimately, there was nothing but smiles when Samira announced her engagement on Instagram with a simple caption, "Yes."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua