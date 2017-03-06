Could the rumors about Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright getting their very own spin-off be true?

Word on the street is that the lovebirds are set to star in their very own Bravo series, focusing on the culture clash between L.A. boy Jax and Brittany's Kentucky-bred family, with much of the filming taking place in the Southern state. The network hasn't commented on the chatter, so when we got Jax himself in the hot seat, we couldn't help but ask if he's ready to be the star of the show.

"I mean, I wouldn't be opposed to it. I know they were talking about it," he admitted to E! News. "They're talking about spin-offs all the time with all of us, so I don't know what's going on." Way to play coy, Jax!