Could the rumors about Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright getting their very own spin-off be true?
Word on the street is that the lovebirds are set to star in their very own Bravo series, focusing on the culture clash between L.A. boy Jax and Brittany's Kentucky-bred family, with much of the filming taking place in the Southern state. The network hasn't commented on the chatter, so when we got Jax himself in the hot seat, we couldn't help but ask if he's ready to be the star of the show.
"I mean, I wouldn't be opposed to it. I know they were talking about it," he admitted to E! News. "They're talking about spin-offs all the time with all of us, so I don't know what's going on." Way to play coy, Jax!
Bravo
One thing Jax wasn't shy about was his future—or lack thereof—in L.A. "No, no, I'm not staying in California," he said, signaling that his days at SUR could very well be numbered. "I say that, though, and then I go there and I'll probably be like, 'OK, I'm bored out of my mind. I want to move back.'" So where does he see himself settling down? It certainly isn't Kentucky. To find out where, you'll have to check out the video above.
On tonight's new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Jax and the gang gather for another of boss lady Lisa Vanderpump's iconic SUR photo shoots—which E! News brought you the exclusive first look at—where Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix wind up wearing nothing but food. You know, as one does. Elsewhere, LVP forces Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz to reexamine their relationship, while Stassi Schroeder fumbles her way through her first blind date with the help of Kristen Doute's questionable advice.
Would you watch a Jax and Brittany-centric spin-off? Sound off in the comments below!
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)