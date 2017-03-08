Here's a Graphic Liner Tip You Can Actually Do

Your go-to cat-eye will never go out of style, but what fun is makeup if you don't switch it up?

Suzie Kim explains, "A lot of celebs are experimenting with the graphic eyeliner look! We even saw this fresh, new trend on the runway." Case in point: Emma Watson's own take on her latest stop of the Beauty and the Beast press tour. We're not telling you to ditch your precious liquid eyeliner—just the opposite, in fact. Celeb makeup artistexplains, "A lot of celebs are experimenting with the graphic eyeliner look! We even saw this fresh, new trend on the runway." Case in point:'s own take on her latest stop of the Beauty and the Beast press tour.

Now, we know what you might be thinking and no, just because celebs are doing it on the red carpet doesn't mean it's not wearable in real life.