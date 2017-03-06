Fantasia Barrino is on the mend after suffering an accident that left her with second-degree burns. The musician was forced to cancel a concert in Tennessee, but she'll be resuming her tour later this week.

"Fantasia suffered a minor accident yesterday afternoon and is resting comfortably. At this moment, our plan is to resume the tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater," a rep for the American Idol winner tells E! News in a statement. "She thanks all of her fans for their kind messages of love and support, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road."