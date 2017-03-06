Jay Z and Beyoncé have been trying to permanently relocate to Los Angeles for what seems like decades, but despite not having found a permanent home (yet), they've already acclimated to L.A. life.

Even though we're only three months into 2017, Bey and Jay have turned it into their year. They've announced they're expecting twins, Beyoncé gave a jaw-dropping performance at the 2017 Grammys and they've proven daughter Blue Ivy Carter might just be the coolest celebrity kid—and they did it all from Los Angeles.

After the Grammys, Bey and Jay continued to dominate award season. Although they didn't attend the 2017 Oscars, they did, however, make an under-the-radar appearance at the Weinsten Company's bash. Beyoncé turned heads in a Nicole Miller dress and Kimberly McDonald earrings.