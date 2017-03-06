Sometimes, the supermodel's fast and luxurious life can feel a little far removed from our reality. We can't all fly in private jets and walk at Paris Fashion Week, right? But in this exclusive behind-the-scenes video from Estée Lauder's campaign for Pure Color Love lipsticks ($22), Kendall shared she's just like any other 21-year-old (read: She's got an affinity for chicken wings, too!).
With music from Grammy-nominated singer Elle King, the eldest Jenner sister dishes on her favorite inspirations, her secret talent and her guilty pleasures in the video above.
It's no secret that the supermodel is killing the game in the fashion industry right now, but she remembers to stay humble and grounded to her roots. "I admire my sisters. I think they're really hardworking and independent and cool," Kendall gushed.
We know that she is quite talented when it comes to strutting down high-fashion runways or taking stunning photos for magazine covers, but the fashion icon confessed to a talent that's not as widely promoted. "I know every rap song. Every word." We're not too surprised though, since she's always hanging with notable rappers like Tyler the Creator and A$AP Rocky.
And when it comes to makeup, the face of Estée Lauder revealed that she's always had a hard time perfecting cat-eye liner. But that's not the only wing she talks about in this digital ad. She explained, "I just had wings today" when asked about her favorite guilty pleasures.
