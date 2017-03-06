Bill Paxton's Cause of Death Revealed

After Bill Paxton's unexpected death, the cause of his passing has been revealed.

While a representative of Paxton's family confirmed that the Big Love star died on Feb. 25 following "complications from surgery," according to the 61-year-old's death certificate obtained by E! News, he suffered a stroke stemming from surgery a week earlier.

On Feb. 14, Paxton underwent a valve replacement and aortic aneurysm repair. According to the certificate, the actor later experienced an aortic aneurysm that lead to his deadly stroke. The husband and father died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.