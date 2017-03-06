Bill Paxton's Cause of Death Revealed

After Bill Paxton's unexpected death, the cause of his passing has been revealed.
While a representative of Paxton's family confirmed that the Big Love star died on Feb. 25 following "complications from surgery," according to the 61-year-old's death certificate obtained by E! News, he suffered a stroke stemming from surgery a week earlier.
On Feb. 14, Paxton underwent a valve replacement and aortic aneurysm repair. According to the certificate, the actor later experienced an aortic aneurysm that lead to his deadly stroke. The husband and father died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Walt Disney Pictures
Following his death, famous colleagues showered the late star with praise. "You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with," his Mighty Joe Young co-star Charlize Theron tweeted. "Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family."
"Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man," Tom Hanks recalled on social media.
"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable," a representative of the Paxton family said in a statement. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."
The star is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and his two children, daughter Lydia Paxton and son James Paxton.
