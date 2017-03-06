The first cut is the deepest.

While we all knew Rachel Lindsay wouldn't be finding love with Nick Viall on The Bachelor after she was officially announced as the next Bachelorette, her elimination in tonight's episode of the ABC reality hit still surprised us...and Rachel, too.

"I was very shocked," Rachel admitted to E! News of her elimination when we chatted with her at the Women Tell All taping. "It's one of those things where it's out of sight, out of mind, but to watch it and to go right back to that moment, I don't care how many months have passed, it was very, very hard for me to watch, and it made me realize how much I wanted it to work."

And though she's moved on since her heartbreaking goodbye with Nick, Rachel said she was ready to become Mrs. Viall if she had made it to the final two, revealing to us she would've accepted a marriage proposal.