"It's actually not just about even what you purchase; it's about, 'whatever you buy, would you wear it thirty times?' That makes anything ethical and sustainable," the 26-year-old said. "That's really the issue that we have with our fashion, that people are buying clothes and throwing them away after wearing them twice, filling landmines, creating unsafe working conditions. Destroying the planet, essentially."

To combat this pattern, the British star has committed to sporting eco-conscious ensembles on the red carpet. However, she is careful to explain that sustainable style is something everyone can achieve with a little bit of thought.