Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira traveled back to the '80s!

The actresses, who became friends while co-starring in the Broadway show Eclipsed last year, threw a joint Coming to America-themed birthday party over the weekend. Guests arrived dressed up in traditional African prints inspired by the Eddie Murphy classic. Although Gurira celebrated her birthday on Feb. 14 and Nyong'o celebrated her birthday March 1, the two banded together to celebrate their 39th and 34th birthdays, respectively.

"We love #ComingToAmerica this much!" Nyong'o wrote on Instagram, sharing multiple photos from their "joint birthday party shenanigans."