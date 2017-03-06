David and Natalie's romance lives on!

The British prime minister, played by Hugh Grant in Love Actually, and Natalie, are still together in the upcoming mini-movie in honor of Red Nose Day. And, as an added bonus, it turns out they're actually married in the new version! Emma Freud, director of the charity event and a British broadcaster, used Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie's filming, giving away the good news in her tweets.

"Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually," Freud wrote alongside a picture of Natalie staring into the camera.