David and Natalie's romance lives on!
The British prime minister, played by Hugh Grant in Love Actually, and Natalie, are still together in the upcoming mini-movie in honor of Red Nose Day. And, as an added bonus, it turns out they're actually married in the new version! Emma Freud, director of the charity event and a British broadcaster, used Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie's filming, giving away the good news in her tweets.
"Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually," Freud wrote alongside a picture of Natalie staring into the camera.
Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE— emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017
The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P— emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017
She also shared a photo of Natalie, David and one of the writers posing together. "The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually," she wrote.
Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson have started shooting for the film. As you may recall, Neeson played Brodie-Sangster's stepfather in the film, while Olson played his elementary school love interest, Joanna.
Freud previously confirmed that along with Neeson, Grant, Brodie-Sangster and Olson, Rowan Atkinson, Marcus Brigstocke, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Martine McCutcheon, Lúcia Moniz and Bill Nighy will all reprise their roles from the 2003 movie for the charity telethon.
Sadly, Emma Thompson won't be participating in the revival in honor of Alan Rickman, who passed away in 2016.
"[Director] Richard [Curtis] wrote to me and said, 'Darling, we can't write anything for you because of Alan,' and I said, 'No of course, it would be sad, too sad.'" Thompson told the Press Association. "It's too soon. It's absolutely right because it's supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn't much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really only just over a year ago."
Red Nose Day raises money and awareness to help children living in poverty around the world. The special will premiere on BBC 1 in the U.K. on March 24 and on NBC in the U.S. on May 25.