Things are about to get real scary in National City.
After Jeremiah Danvers (Dean Cain) hacked into the DEO and made off with the entire National Alien Registry at the end of last week's episode, proving just how corrupted he'd been during his time with Cadmus, it appears the coveted information on foreign identities is already being put to dastardly use. In this sneak peek of tonight's episode, exclusive to E! News, a casual hang at National City's alien bar turns terrifying for Alex (Chyler Leigh), James (Mehcad Brooks) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan)—not to mention Winn's new alien girlfriend, Lyra (guest star Tamzin Merchant), who finds herself abducted during the fight.
While there's no confirmation that it's Cadmus who sent the masked men into the bar to round up the aliens, it's totally Cadmus because, well, they're Cadmus. That's what they do.
The CW
As Alex continues her hunt for Jeremiah and Kara (Melissa Benoist) begins to investigate the series of alien abductions, the Danver sisters realize they're going to need to break some rules in order to stop Cadmus' new plan. Elsewhere in the episode, in an effort to get prickly new boss Snapper Carr (Ian Gomez) to run a story that just might help her stop Cadmus in their tracks, Kara reluctantly agrees to set up an interview between Snapper and Supergirl.
Although, something tells us Snapper won't be as won over by Supergirl as Kara's last boss, the much-missed Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), was. Speaking of Cat Grant, National City and CatCo HQ are overdue for a visit from the HBIC, wouldn't you say? Who do we have to beg to arrange that?
Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on the CW.