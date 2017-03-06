Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's Twins Monroe and Moroccan Meet Their New Baby Brother Golden

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Chastain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, 60th Birthday Party

The Official Word on All the Craziest Kardashian Family Rumors

Katy Perry Reveals Her Hair Inspiration

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Golden "Sagon" Cannon has met his older siblings!

Nick Cannon introduced Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, his twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, to his newborn son, whom she shares with Brittany Bell. The TV host shared the family moment on Instagram, documenting the emotional moment for all to enjoy. In the first photo, Golden poses with his dad, siblings and his grandmother, who doesn't look too happy!

"My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL #FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo," Nick captioned the funny picture.

Photos

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: Romance Rewind

Nick Cannon, Moroccan Cannon, Monroe Cannon, Golden &amp;quot;Sagon&amp;quot; Cannon

Instagram

In another photo, Moroccan sits down on a comfortable chair while holding onto her baby brother. "Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!," Nick wrote.

Nick and Brittany welcomed their son at the end of February. "Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened," Nick captioned the black-and-white photo of him and his newborn baby. 

Monroe Cannon, Golden &amp;quot;Sagon&amp;quot; Cannon

Instagram

E! News later reported that the "Always Be My Baby" songstress wished her ex nothing but the best after hearing the news of Golden's birth.

"Nick told both of his other kids about the baby and that they will have a new sibling," a source told E! News. "Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children."

It looks like Golden is already surrounded by lots of love.

TAGS/ Nick Cannon , Celeb Kids , Babies , Top Stories , Mariah Carey
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again