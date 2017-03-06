"Wesleyan University has an obligation to reject sexual violence of all kinds," the student wrote. "Therefore, it cannot claim credit for Lonergan's success without also recognizing his role in promoting Casey Affleck's career. Wesleyan must either be cautious in its alumni praise, or it must admit to its students that it cares only about building the Wesleyan University brand rather than social justice or the well-being of the Wesleyan community."

Lonergan fired back at the article with one of his own titled, "How Connor Aberle and The Argus are Complicit in Slandering."

"Connor Aberle's article about myself, Casey, Affleck and Wesleyan's supposed complicity in condoning sexual misconduct – and worse – by tauting me as a Wesleyan alumn after I won an Oscar last week is such a tangle of illogic, misinformation and flat-out slander that only the author's presumed youth can possibly excuse his deeply offensive display of ignorance, and warped PC-fueled sense of indignation," Lonergan began.