Until Liam Payne came along, Cheryl Cole wasn't all that lucky in love.

The twice-married pop star is currently expecting a baby with the One Direction singer, whom she met when she was a judge and he was a teenage contestant on The X Factor alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

With her first child on the way, interest in her relationship with Payne has reached an all-time high. Given that Cole has been so private about her pregnancy, her friend will.i.am admitted Monday on Loose Women, "I don't know if she has had the baby. She has been keeping it private; there are no details."