Tess McGill she ain't! Melanie Griffith makes her debut on Hulu's The Path on Wednesday, March 8 and while she may be a working girl, she's not that Working Girl.
In the exclusive sneak peek above. Cal (Hugh Dancy) meets Jackie while on a secret trip to Los Angeles—it's all part of his plan. It's Cal, of course he has a plan. He sees Jackie, Noa's (Britne Oldford) mom and a music industry heavyweight, as a way to help the Meyerist movement in a big way: $$$.
"I have to say, it's been years since I've come across a student as promising as your daughter," Cal tells Jackie.
"That's great. That's really great," Jackie says, obviously upset.
So what's the deal? Noa is a Novice trying to find herself within The Movement. She caught Hawk's (Kyle Allen) eye and opens him up to change via radical means.
Did Cal upset her? "No, no. I am f—king thrilled for her," she says. So what's the deal? "I just have all this other stuff going on," she says.
What kind of stuff? You'll see when the new episode drops on Wednesday, March 8. Also in the episode, Sarah (Michelle Monaghan) visits Cal's dying mother Brenda (Kathleen Turner), only to learn the disturbing nature of Cal's relationship with Steve Meyer (Keir Dullea). Yes, you're getting Melanie Griffith and Kathleen Turner in the same episode of The Path!
Griffith's other TV work includes Hawaii Five-0, Raising Hope, Hot in Cleveland and Twins.
New episodes of The Path debut Wednesdays on Hulu.